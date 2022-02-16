Avelo Adds Four From HVN

Avelo Airlines has announced a “significant expansion” with the addition of four destinations in Southeastern US from its base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Nonstop service will commence in May from HVN to Myrtle Beach and Charleston in South Carolina, alongside Savannah, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee.

The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft and take Avelo’s east coast network from HVN to 10 exclusive routes.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said: “The significant service expansion we announced today builds on the excitement for Avelo we are seeing across Connecticut. Our customers are telling us they would love for Avelo to fly to more places beyond Florida. These four new routes show we’re listening.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, “We are excited to see Tweed offering four new locations that will provide more leisure and business travel opportunities to New Haven residents. Since the inauguration of the first Avelo flight 100 days ago, Tweed is increasingly demonstrating to be a viable long-term transportation asset for the City and New Haven community.”