Longer Booking Trends Start To Emerge

There is a significant demand for travel once the right conditions are met, according to Skyscanner global head of industry marketing Betsy Croft.

By David Casey

Booking patterns are starting to return to more normal trends seen before the pandemic, according to Skyscanner global head of industry marketing Betsy Croft.

Speaking at Routes Americas, she said that longer booking horizons are starting to increase while bookings made under a week are in a sharp decline. The trend is particularly evident in North America.

“This signals that consumer confidence is returning as travellers start planning ahead for their spring and summer vacations,” Croft explained.

She added that Skyscanner data also reveals that there is a significant demand for travel once the right conditions are met.

“Following the recent news that Australia was reopening its borders to double vaccinated travelers from Feb. 21, search volumes from US travelers to Australia soared by 170% week-on-week,” Croft said.

“There was also a 200% increase in bookings globally. The demand is very real, and it converts quickly.”

 

