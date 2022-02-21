Iberia To Launch Washington Dulles, DFW Flights

Spanish flag-carrier Iberia, a subsidiary of International Airlines Group (IAG), plans to launch its first-ever flights from Madrid (MAD) to both Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Washington Dulles (IAD) this summer.

Iberia will operate more than 120 flights each week to the US during its summer 2022 schedule, including service to San Juan (SJU) in Puerto Rico.

Both the MAD-DFW and MAD-IAD routes will commence June 1. Each will be operated 3X-weekly with Airbus A330 aircraft.

In addition, Iberia will resume suspended seasonal MAD-San Francisco (SFO) service from June 1 to Sept. 30. The route, which was dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be operated 3X-weekly.

Iberia already connects MAD to Boston (BOS), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA) and New York Kennedy (JFK).

The new Iberia US routes will be part of the Aer Lingus-American Airlines-British Airways-Finnair-Iberia-LEVEL transatlantic joint business agreement.