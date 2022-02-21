Delta Air Lines Adds Three New Domestic Hawaii Routes

Delta Air Lines is expanding its Hawaii offering in the 2022-2023 winter season with three new routes from the US mainland.

From Nov. 19, the airline will launch flights between its Atlanta ( ATL ) base hub and Maui (OGG) and between Detroit ( DTW ) and Honolulu (HNL). Both routes will be operated daily. Neither route is currently served.

From Dec. 17, Delta will also compete on New York Kennedy (JFK)-HNL with a daily service.

“Breathtaking beaches, a vibrant culture and a competitive economy make Hawaii a highly sought-after destination for families and adventurists alike,” Delta senior VP of network planning Joe Esposito said. “We’re guaranteeing more choice for our customers [next] winter.”

Delta noted that next winter it will operate to four Hawaiian destinations from seven mainland US cities. In addition to flights from DTW and JFK, Delta will serve HNL from ATL, Los Angeles (LAX), Minneapolis (MSP), Salt Lake City (SLC) and Seattle (SEA).

In addition to flights from ATL, Delta will serve OGG from LAX and SEA. The carrier will also operate from LAX and SEA to both Kona (KOA) and Lihue (LIH) in Hawaii.

In addition to its domestic routes to Hawaii, Delta operates an HNL-Tokyo Haneda (HND) service.