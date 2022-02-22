Etihad Airways To Add Crete To Network

Etihad Airways plans to launch flights between its Abu Dhabi (AUH) base and Crete (HER), a Greek island, as part of its summer schedule.

The service will commence June 15 and be operated 2X-weekly on a seasonal basis. Etihad will use an Airbus A320 on the route.

“Lying in the Aegean Sea, Crete offers travelers a rich tapestry of spectacular landscapes, cuisine and culture, with traditional villages and historic sites dating back thousands of years, such as the 4,000-year old Palace of Knossos,” Etihad said in a statement.

The UAE carrier also this summer will resume three routes dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From June 15, it will restore seasonal service between AUH and Malaga (AGP), Spain, operating the route 2X-weekly with a Boeing 787.

From June 16, Etihad will relaunch service between AUH and Santorini (JTR), Greece. The route will be flown 3X-weekly on a seasonal basis using an A320. From June 17, the carrier will restart flights between AUH and Zanzibar (ZNZ, Tanzania. The route will be operated 3X-weekly on a seasonal basis with an A320.

“Crete is an ideal summer destination for travelers who are looking for a mix of beach and mountain adventures, and along with the hotspots of Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar, makes for a perfect addition to Etihad’s summer network,” Etihad senior VP sales and cargo Martin Drew said.