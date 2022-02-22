Etihad Airways To Add Crete To Network
In addition to new flights to the Greek island this summer, Etihad will resume service to three destinations.
Etihad Airways plans to launch flights between its Abu Dhabi (AUH) base and Crete (HER), a Greek island, as part of its summer schedule.
The service will commence June 15 and be operated 2X-weekly on a seasonal basis. Etihad will use an Airbus A320 on the route.
“Lying in the Aegean Sea, Crete offers travelers a rich tapestry of spectacular landscapes, cuisine and culture, with traditional villages and historic sites dating back thousands of years, such as the 4,000-year old Palace of Knossos,” Etihad said in a statement.
The UAE carrier also this summer will resume three routes dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From June 15, it will restore seasonal service between AUH and Malaga (AGP), Spain, operating the route 2X-weekly with a Boeing 787.
From June 16, Etihad will relaunch service between AUH and Santorini (JTR), Greece. The route will be flown 3X-weekly on a seasonal basis using an A320. From June 17, the carrier will restart flights between AUH and Zanzibar (ZNZ, Tanzania. The route will be operated 3X-weekly on a seasonal basis with an A320.
“Crete is an ideal summer destination for travelers who are looking for a mix of beach and mountain adventures, and along with the hotspots of Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar, makes for a perfect addition to Etihad’s summer network,” Etihad senior VP sales and cargo Martin Drew said.