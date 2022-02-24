Frontier To Serve Jamaica’s Capital

Denver-based Frontier Airlines is launching its first scheduled service to the Jamaican capital Kingston.

Flights from Miami (MIA) to Kingston’s Norman Manley International (KIN) will begin on May 5, operating three times per week year-round. The city becomes the second destination in Jamaica served by the ULCC alongside Montego Bay (MBJ).

“Kingston is home to an array of fascinating tourism and rich historical sites as well as providing easy access to Jamaica’s stunning mountains and beaches,” SVP of commercial Daniel Shurz said.

Frontier will provide competition for American Airlines, which is the sole operator of nonstop Miami-Kingston flights. According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, American currently serves the route 2X-daily using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

O&D traffic between Miami and Kingston totaled 89,700 two-way passengers in 2019, Sabre Market Intelligence figures show. Of this, American had a 98.5% share of the market.

Frontier currently serves Montego Bay from three US destinations, flying three times per week from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL), Miami and Orlando (MCO).

During the upcoming summer 2022 season, the carrier also plans to resume service from Philadelphia (PHL). Frontier last operated Philadelphia-Montego Bay flights in March 2020 prior to the COVID-19 crisis.