Canada’s Flair Airlines Grows Kitchener-Waterloo Base

Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines will base a third aircraft at Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF), Ontario, and add two more new routes from the airport in June.

YKF, from which the airline launched flights to Cancun (CUN), Mexico, earlier this month, is one of Flair’s five bases across Canada. The ULCC already has two Boeing 737 aircraft based at YKF.

With a third 737, the carrier will open flights from YKF to domestic destinations Charlottetown (YYG) and St. John (YYT) in June. The YKF-YYG route will operate 2X-weekly while the YKF-YYT route will be operated 3X-weekly.

Flair previously announced that it will also open a YKF-Deer Lake (YDF) domestic route in June.

“Kitchener-Waterloo is an incredibly important part of the Flair network,” Flair CEO Stephen Jones said. “Strengthening our ties with [YKF] will allow us to serve more destinations from the airport in the future, as well as create new jobs for the region. As the airport completes extensive renovations, we feel that it is the perfect time to reaffirm our commitment to the region and grow with the airport.”

In addition to CUN, Flair flies from YKF to: Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Halifax (YHZ), Kelowna (YLW), Orlando Sanford (SFB), Vancouver (YVR) and Winnipeg (YWG).