Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Feb. 28)

Emerald Airlines on Feb. 26 operated its first scheduled services from Donegal (CFN) to Dublin (DUB). The startup was selected in January selected as the new operator of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) air route, providing an air link between north west Ireland and Dublin in the absence of a motorway or rail network in the region. The Aer Lingus brand franchise will operate up to 4X-daily flights using 72-seater ATR 72-600s.

German leisure carrier Condor has launched nonstop service between Frankfurt (FRA) and Jinan (TNA) in China. Flights to the city in the province of Shandong will take place every Monday. Jinan is considered to be the industrial center of the province and an important transportation hub halfway between Beijing and Shanghai on the Yellow River. “Many German and international companies have settled in and around Jinan,” Condor said in a statement. “But the area also has much to offer culturally: nearby Jinan, Mount Tai Shan is the holiest mountain in Taoism and millions of people climb it every year.”