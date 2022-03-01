Caribbean Airlines To Launch Guyana-Houston Route

Caribbean Airlines will operate seasonal service between Georgetown (GEO), Guyana and Houston Intercontinental (IAH) this spring.

The service will operate 3X-weekly from March 22 to June 30. Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean said it is timing the service, which will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week, to enable passengers to connect to its Port of Spain (POS) hub in Trinidad and Tobago.

The IAH-GEO flight, for example, will depart at 8:20 pm and arrive at 4:35 am the following morning, with a potential 1 hr. 20 min. GEO-POS connecting flight departing at 5:50 am.

The IAH-GEO route will be operated with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The airline took delivery of the first of 12 MAXs it has on order in January.

Caribbean, which is co-owned by the Jamaican government and is the largest airline in the Caribbean region, said Guyana has a “need for additional airlift.”

CEO Garvin Medera said: “Caribbean Airlines is actively resetting expectations for our customers with our new aircraft and various refreshed products to enhance the overall customer experience. Caribbean Airlines has been a consistent partner with Guyana and the Guyanese diaspora, so it’s only fitting that we mobilize resources to support the expanding commercial activity in Guyana. This new operation will provide direct connectivity between Guyana and Houston, which is the base of many of the largest oil companies in the world. Another plus is that customers also have the option to connect to Port of Spain for business and leisure.”

Caribbean is pushing to expand its reach as it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis.

Caribbean recently revealed it is in talks with Qatar Airways over a cooperation agreement that potentially would allow each carrier’s passengers to connect to the other’s network via North American hubs Miami (MIA), New York Kennedy (JFK) and Toronto Pearson (YYZ).