Allegiant Air Adds More Routes To Launch This Spring

US ULCC Allegiant Air, which is aiming for a high rate of growth this year, has unveiled three new routes to be launched in May.

The Las Vegas(LAS)-based carrier will start flights between Orange County (SNA), California, and Idaho Falls (IDA), Idaho, from May 18.

Days later it will launch services between Des Moines (DSM), Iowa, and Newark (EWR), New Jersey, from May 20. After that Allegiant will begin flights between its LAS base and Orlando Sanford (SFB), connecting the two tourist favorites by utilizing the Florida resort city’s secondary airport. The LAS-SFB service starts from May 27.

“These new routes are starting just in time for summer vacation and will give customers more affordable, convenient options to get to iconic destinations in Southern California, New York and Las Vegas without the hassle of layovers or connections,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said.

The new services bring to 12 the number of routes Allegiant is planning to launch in the 2022 second quarter. The ULCC is projecting it will operate 19-23% more capacity in 2022 versus 2019.