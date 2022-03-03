Frontier Airlines To Open Phoenix Base This Year

US ULCC Frontier Airlines plans to open a crew base at Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) in November.

The Denver (DEN))-based carrier said it expects to have 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants at PHX within one year of the base’s establishment. PHX is a hub for American Airlines. Southwest Airlines also has a large presence at the airport.

“We are currently the third largest airline at PHX [behind American and Southwest] based on number of destinations served and we anticipate continued growth as our fleet and route network further expand,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said. “Phoenix is a highly desirable place to live and our crew have been asking for a base at PHX for some time.”

Frontier flies 14 routes from PHX, which will become the carrier’s eighth pilot base and ninth flight attendant base. The ULCC opened a crew base at Atlanta (ATL) in November 2021.

Frontier and ULCC Spirit Airlines are seeking US government approval for a proposed merger that would create the fifth largest airline in the US, operating around 1,000 flights daily. Spirit’s closest crew base to PHX is Las Vegas (LAS).