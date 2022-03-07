Etihad Airways To Add Nice To Network In June

Etihad Airways will add Nice (NCE), France, to its network as part of its summer season schedule.

The UAE carrier will launch flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and NCE from June 15. The service will be operated 2X-weekly with a Boeing 787 aircraft.

“Situated on the southeastern coast of France, Nice is renowned for its famous waterfront, with a scenic 7-km walkway known as the ‘Promenade des Anglais,’” Etihad said in a statement.

Senior VP-sales and cargo Martin Drew added: “This is the first time Etihad will be operating flights to Nice and Etihad is confident it will appeal to a broad range of leisure travelers looking to satisfy their wanderlust this summer.”

Etihad last month announced the planned June launch of a new route between AUH and the Greek island of Crete (HER). The service will be operated 2X-weekly with an Airbus A320.

The airline will also in June restart three routes dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic: From June 15, it will restore seasonal service between AUH and Malaga (AGP), Spain; from June 16, Etihad will relaunch service between AUH and Santorini (JTR), Greece; and from June 17, the carrier will restart flights between AUH and Zanzibar (ZNZ), Tanzania.