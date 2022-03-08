Cebu Pacific Boosts Domestic Network

Cebu Pacific is resuming more routes and frequencies across its domestic network as travel restrictions across the Philippines continue to ease.

Starting March 27, flights from Manila (MNL) to: Boracay (MPH) will operate up to 16X-daily; Bohol (TAG) up to 7X-daily; Cagayan de Oro (CGY) up to 10X-daily; Cebu (CEB) up to 18X-daily; Davao (DVO) 10X-daily; and 3X-daily to Iloilo (ILO).

The airline is also reinstating flights this month to other destinations across the country, such as Siargao (IAO) and Surigao (SUG) via Manila, Calbayog (CYP) via Cebu, Iloilo and Zamboanga (ZAM) via Davao, and General Santos (GES) via Iloilo.

CCO Xander Lao said Cebu Pacific continues to see “positive indicators in the industry” and so was working to address travel demand.

In February, the Philippines lifted a near two-year ban on foreign travelers from entering the country. Fully vaccinated passengers from 157 countries with visa-free arrangements with the Philippines are now permitted to enter without quarantine, providing they test negative for COVID-19 prior to arriving.

According to the latest schedules provided by OAG, Cebu Pacific is this week (w/c March 7, 2022) operating some 255,000 seats across its network—down by about 43% on the same period in 2019. However, capacity is set to jump by around two-thirds to almost 420,000 weekly seats by the end of the month.