Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C March 7)

March 8

On June 7 Qatar Airways will launch flights to Santorini (JTR), which will join Athens (ATH) and Mykonos (JMK) to become the third destination in Greece served by the carrier. Flights will be operated by Airport A320 aircraft three times per week on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The airline will also restart its seasonal Mykonos route in the same week, with four weekly flights. In addition, Athens will go to a double daily service.

South African Airways (SAA) has resumed a 3X-daily service from Johannesburg (JNB) to Durban (DUR). Durban is now the second destination the airline is flying to from Johannesburg since it resumed operations five months ago. SAA also operates Johannesburg-Cape Town (CPT) 3X-daily. “Both from a business and leisure perspective the Durban decision makes sound commercial sense linking two important economic hubs,” SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said. “Durban is a vital springboard-destination to the rest of the province that is one the country’s premier tourism hubs and also poised for huge economic growth in coming years.”

Oneworld alliance member Finnair has confirmed that flights to Osaka (ITM) and Hong Kong (HKG) have been canceled until the end of April. However, from March 10 the airline will fly once a week from Helsinki (HEL) to Shanghai (PVG) and three times a week to Seoul Incheon (ICN) from March 12. Both routes will avoid Russian airspace, and the flights will be 12-14 hours, depending on the direction.

Japan Airlines subsidiary ZIPAIR has announced the carrier's operating schedule to Singapore (SIN) during the 2022 summer season. Flights from Tokyo Narita (NRT) will be 3X-weekly from April 1, operating on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.