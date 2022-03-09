Sun Country To Launch Minneapolis-Reno Route

Sun Country Airlines is adding Reno-Tahoe (RNO) in Nevada to its network from Sept. 1 when it will launch a service from its Minneapolis (MSP) base.

The MSP-RNO route will be operated 2X-weekly with a Boeing 737 aircraft. Sun Country is an all-737 operator.

Grant Whitney, Sun Country chief revenue officer, called Lake Tahoe “one of the most beautiful landscapes of the western US.” RNO is the base airport for aha!, the regional carrier operated by ExpressJet Airlines that offers 10 short-haul routes from the airport..

In addition to the new MSP-RNO route, Sun Country will launch routes to Las Vegas (LAS) from two Wisconsin airports: Madison (MSN), home to the University of Wisconsin, and Green Bay (GRB). Both routes will be flown 2X-weekly starting Sept. 9.

Additionally, the leisure-focused airline will launch flights between Harlingen (HRL) in Texas and Cancun (CUN). The HRL-CUN route will be operated 2X-weekly starting June 1.

The new routes will bring Sun Country’s network to more than 100 scheduled routes spanning 81 airports in North America, Central America and Caribbean.