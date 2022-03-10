New Pakistan LCC Fly Jinnah Unveils Brand Identity

Pakistan’s new LCC Fly Jinnah has revealed its brand identity as it works towards obtaining its air operator’s certificate (AOC).

The startup, which is backed by Air Arabia as a minority partner, will initially be based in Karachi serving a range of domestic routes across Pakistan, before expanding its network internationally.

“The reveal of Fly Jinnah’s visual identity was chosen carefully to reflect the evolution and progression of aviation needs in Pakistan,” chairman Iqbal Ali Lakhani said.

“Fly Jinnah will not only serve Pakistan’s aviation industry, but it also aims to contribute to the country’s infrastructure, tourism, business travel and the creation of new jobs. Fly Jinnah will be a catalyst to the country’s economic growth.”

The airline hopes to fill a void for low-cost capacity in Pakistan, bringing air travel within financial reach for more of the country’s citizens.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, there are currently no LCCs operating domestic services, while LCCs make up just 15% of the international capacity offered from Pakistan.

“The aviation industry is an economic engine and a crucial sector for sustainable development,” Lakhani said. “Investment in aviation also provides significant social benefits by providing our citizens with a reliable access to air transport that improves quality of life.”

While Pakistan’s international market increased by 69% between 2010 and 2019—despite a year-on-year contraction during 2019 following the failure of Shaheen Air International—the country’s domestic market has stuttered.

The number of domestic seats fell to 4 million in 2019, down 23% on the previous 12 months. The 2019 figure was also 16% lower than the overall capacity offered in 2010.

However, after falling further in 2020 because of the pandemic, Pakistan’s domestic market rebounded last year to 4.66 million seats.