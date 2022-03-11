Ryanair Boosts Bases In France, Italy And Spain

Irish ULCC Ryanair has announced more than 30 new routes for the summer 2022 season across several bases in France, Italy and Spain.

From Marseille (MRS), the airline is adding 10 new destinations to its network, taking the number of points served from the airport to 60. The carrier said it intends to operate 240 weekly flights from MRS during summer 2022—an increase of 87 compared with summer 2019.

The new destinations being opened are Berlin, East Midlands, Lanzarote, La Rochelle, Luxembourg, Madeira, Santiago de Compostela, Shannon, Tenerife South and Venice. In total, five aircraft will be based in Marseille for the summer season, including two Boeing 737 8-200s.

“Efficient operations and competitive airport charges form the basis from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity,” Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuinness said.

“We have worked closely with our partners at Marseille Airport to ensure this growth and improve services for those who live, work or wish to visit Marseille and the Provence region.”

Also in France, Ryanair is opening four new routes from Toulouse (TLS) to Agadir, Milan, Venice and Rome. One aircraft will be stationed in the city and flights to 24 destinations will be available. The ULCC said 80 weekly services would also be offered—double pre-pandemic levels.

In Italy, Ryanair is adding one additional service to its recently opened base in Turin (TRN) with the launch of flights to Wroclaw (WRO) in Poland. Operations will be 2X-weekly from May 2.

The airline said two aircraft will be based in Turin this summer, enabling the ULCC to fly to 35 destinations in 14 countries.

From Lamezia Terme (SUF) in the Calabria region of southern Italy, Ryanair intends to run four new routes to Genoa, Memmingen, Vienna and Nuremberg. Also in Calabria, the airline will launch flights between Crotone-Sant'Anna Airport (CRV) and Venice.

In Spain, Malaga (AGP) on the Costa del Sol is getting eight new international services and one new domestic connection. Joining the airline’s international network from the airport is Aarhus, Agadir, Kaunas, Paris Beauvais, Riga, Stockholm Arlanda, Turin and Zagreb, while Lanzarote is the new domestic link.

Ryanair plans to fly to 79 destinations from Malaga this summer, providing 340 weekly flights. A total of 11 aircraft will be stationed at the airport.

Earlier this week, Ryanair announced plans to start 15 new routes Vienna (VIE) this summer, marking its largest schedule from the airport to date. However, it also said it was pulling 19 routes from Lisbon (LIS) in a row over slot usage.

Other new services announced by Ryanair in recent days include flights from Budapest (BUD) to Warsaw Modlin in Poland and Alghero in Sardinia. The destinations will be served 4X-weekly and 2X-weekly respectively.