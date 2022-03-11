Avelo Airlines Adds Two More Western US Cities

US domestic startup Avelo Airlines will expand its western offering by adding new destinations in Idaho and Washington state to its route network.

The carrier, which launched operations in April 2021, plans to start service in late May from its Burbank (BUR) base in southern California to Boise (BOI) in Idaho and Spokane (GEG) in Washington.

Both routes will be operated 2X-weekly with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

“We are excited to add Boise and Spokane to our portfolio of beautiful and popular western US destinations,” Avelo chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “Just in time for the start of summer, traveling between southern California and the inland northwest has never been easier or more affordable.”

GEG will become the second city in Washington state to which Avelo operates; the carrier also flies to Pasco (PSC).

Avelo inaugurated operations last spring with BUR–located near Los Angeles–the center of its initial network. In the 2021 fall, it added Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN) in Connecticut as a base, offering 737-700 service to East Coast destinations, including multiple Florida cities. Earlier this week, Avelo announced it will add 5X-weekly service in late May from HVN to three airports: Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW) and Raleigh-Durham {RDU) in North Carolina.

The carrier also flies to multiple airports from Las Vegas (LAS).

BOI and GEG will increase to 11 the number of destinations Avelo serves from BUR, the same number of airports the airline originally operated to from the southern California airport. Bozeman (BZN) in Montana, Grand Junction (GJT) in Colorado and Phoenix/Mesa (AZA) in Arizona–all part of Avelo’s launch network–have been dropped.

With the new routes from BUR and HVN, Avelo’s route network will comprise 27 airports by the end of May.