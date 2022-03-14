Jetstar Resumes Bali After Two-Year Hiatus

Jetstar has resumed commercial flights between Australia and Bali for the first time in almost two years, offering service from Melbourne (MEL) to Denpasar-Bali (DPS).

The route resumed on March 14 and will initially operate three times per week using Boeing 787-8 aircraft. However, the LCC expects to add frequencies as demand increases.

Bali flights from Sydney (SYD) and Perth (PER) are scheduled to recommence in early April. Routes from Adelaide (ADL), Brisbane (BNE), Cairns (CNS) and Darwin (DRW) are scheduled from May.

“We are confident that Bali will quickly regain its position as our most popular international tourist destination now that borders are open,” Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans said.

“Pre-COVID, Jetstar operated up to 85 return flights per week to Bali, carrying more than two million customers each year and contributing almost two billion Australian dollars annually to the local Balinese economy.”

Travelers into Bali are required to meet a number of requirements, as outlined by the Indonesian government, including vaccination, PCR testing and proof of hotel bookings.

As part of Jetstar’s return to Bali, the carrier has launched a campaign with 15 local businesses on the island that have been impacted by the tourism halt over the past two years. The “To Bali With Love” campaign will see $100,000 in advertising spend going directly to local companies.

Prior to the pandemic, Jetstar competed on the Melbourne-Bali route with Garuda Indonesia and Malindo Airways, while its parent Qantas also offered daily service.