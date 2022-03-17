Spirit Airlines Grows Las Vegas Offerings

US ULCC Spirit Airlines plans to add three more routes from Las Vegas (LAS) in August.

From Aug. 3, the carrier will operate daily service between LAS and Albuquerque (ABQ) in New Mexico. From Aug. 5, Spirit will start daily flights between LAS and Boise (BOI) in Idaho. And from Aug. 10, the airline will commence 2X-daily service between LAS and Reno-Tahoe (RNO) in Nevada.

Spirit, based in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida, is an all-Airbus A320 family operator.

“Announcing three new markets is an exciting milestone for Spirit Airlines and our [passengers] as we deliver more high-value options for travel between the bright lights of Vegas and the huge variety of beautiful places to visit in New Mexico, Idaho and northern Nevada," Spirit VP of network planning John Kirby said, noting the ULCC has operated to LAS for 20 years.

Spirit will offer 41 routes from LAS when the new services are launched. It has already unveiled plans to start daily service between LAS and Memphis (MEM) in Tennessee from April 20 and 2X-daily service between LAS and Salt Lake City (SLC) in Utah from May 26.

"Spirit Airlines, LAS's second-busiest carrier in 2021, continues to invest in the Las Vegas market and provide opportunities for travelers to experience this world-class destination," LAS chief marketing officer Chris Jones said.

Spirit is in the process of attempting to merge with fellow ULCC Frontier Airlines.