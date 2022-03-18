Airline In Focus: Austrian Airlines

Austrian Airlines will return to Marrakesh (RAK) in October for the first time since suspending service in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Flights from Vienna (VIE) to the Moroccan city will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing Austria’s capital at 10:10 a.m. The return service departs at 3:15 p.m.

The carrier’s booking system shows that the route, which first launched in 2006, will resume from Oct. 1.

“Marrakesh perfectly rounds down our portfolio of holiday destinations on short- and medium-haul flights and offers our guests a well-earned timeout during winter months,” Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl said.

The planned resumption of Marrakesh comes as the Lufthansa Group airline prepares to ramp up its schedule during the summer 2022 season. OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the carrier intends to fly to 111 destinations from Vienna during peak summer, offering about 194,00 weekly departure seats.

This will see Austrian restore 100% of the capacity provided during peak summer in 2019, as well as the full restoration of its network.

Earlier this month, the airline said booking data shows that Tel Aviv, Berlin, Paris, London and Amsterdam are among the top five most popular destinations during summer 2022. “Our booking numbers prove, that our offer is right,” Trestl added.

The latest schedules reveal that Austrian is currently flying to 70 destinations from Vienna, providing about 91,800 weekly departure seats. This compares with 83 destinations and 153,000 seats at this time three years ago.