Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C March 21, 2022)

Norway’s Widerøe is to launch a 2X-weekly service between Sandefjord Airport, Torp (TRF) in Norway and Nice (NCE) from June 29. Flights will operate using Embraer 190-E2 aircraft. The route has been unserved since October 2014 when Norwegian Air Shuttle ended flying between the destinations.

US carrier Avelo Airlines is adding two more flights per week to its recently announced Burbank (BUR)-Boise (BOI) route, increasing frequencies to 4X-weekly during peak summer. A Wednesday and Saturday service will run from June 18 through Aug. 13, alongside Monday and Friday flights. The airline said that more than 50,000 people have relocated to Idaho and over the last five years, and Californians make up 46% of the migration to the area. “This trend was an important consideration in our decision to fly between LA and Boise,” Avelo CEO Andrew Levy added.

Air Europa is increasing frequencies between Madrid (MAD) and Sao Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) to daily from March 28. The airline is currently offering a 5X-weekly service using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The increase to 7X-weekly takes the route back to pre-pandemic levels.

Singapore-based LCC Scoot has today launched is first flight to London Gatwick (LGW). The airline originally intended to begin a Singapore (SIN)-London Gatwick service via Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) in December, but the start date was pushed back following the omicron outbreak. Flights will initially operate twice a week on Sundays and Tuesdays using 787-8s. A Thursday flight will be added from May 5.

KLM plans to fly to 96 European and 71 intercontinental destinations during the summer season from March 27 through Oct. 29. The airline said it has responded to the easing of restrictions in Europe by expanding capacity on European routes by 10% compared to last year, almost matching the 2019 pre-pandemic level. This amounts to about 16 million seats in total. KLM has also increased capacity on its intercontinental route network by 17% compared to last year.

Oman Air and SalamAir have announced plans to deepen their cooperation and align networks in and out of Oman. “Offering passengers more convenience and connectivity is something both airlines do well, so cooperating on strategic routes makes perfect sense for us,” Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said. “The significance of this cooperation is further strengthened within the context of Oman’s Vision 2040 Strategy, where both airlines play a crucial role as enablers of the Strategy’s tourism pillars through enhanced travel options into Oman.”

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi and SalamAir CEO Mohamed Ahmed. Credit: Oman Air

UK regional airline Eastern Airways is to start serving Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY) this summer. The new service from Humberside Airport (HUY) will start on April 1, operating twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. The carrier said the flight schedule has been designed to provide maximum opportunity for long weekend stays, weekly commuting and those who also wish to visit friends or family.

Transavia France is to offer nonstop service between Luleå Airport (LLA) in Sweden and Paris Orly Airport (ORY). The route, in partnership with tour operator Quartier Libre, will operate once a week on Fridays. Flights will start in December and be available for 14 weeks during the winter season. A large share of seats will be for charter operations and sold through Quartier Libre, but tickets in scheduled service will be sold for the remaining capacity through Transavia France.

Czech airline Smartwings and German LCC Eurowings have started the first phase of a codeshare partnership. Beginning March 21, Smartwings will place its code on Eurowings flights between Prague (PRG) and 16 destinations: Alicante, Athens, Barcelona, Birmingham, Bristol, Cologne, Copenhagen, Düsseldorf, Faro, Hamburg, Heraklion, Larnaca, Malaga, Mallorca, Rome and Stockholm. “The launch of our partnership comes at exactly the right time,” Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof said. “After two years of being locked up at home, the desire to travel is stronger than ever before. We are currently seeing a surge in bookings, not only in the Czech Republic, but across our entire route network."

Icelandic startup Niceair has opened reservations for three routes from Akureyri Airport (AEY). The airline plans to serve Copenhagen (CPH) twice a week from June 2, London Stansted (STN) twice a week from June 3, and Tenerife South (TFS) once a week from June 8.

KLM has resumed flights from Amsterdam (AMS) to Bali (DPS) for the first time since April 2020, operating via Singapore (SIN). The carrier will operate two flights a week until mid-May and then plans to increase flights to three times weekly until the end of September, subsequently increasing to five times weekly through October. Before the pandemic, KLM flew daily between Amsterdam and Bali via Singapore.