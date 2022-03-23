Malaysia Airlines Reboots International Network

Malaysia Airlines, anticipating the lifting of most COVID-19 border restrictions in Malaysia on April 1, has unveiled plans to rebuild its international network.

The carrier’s Kuala Lumpur (KUL)-London Heathrow (LHR) service, which was restarted in July 2020 as a 2X-weekly route, will increase to 11X-weekly from March 27 and rise to 2X-daily from July 1.

From March 27, Malaysia Airlines will resume service to India after a two-year suspension, including flights from KUL to Bangalore (BLR), Chennai (MAA), Hyderabad (HYD), Mumbai (BOM) and New Delhi (DEL).

From April 1, Malaysia Airlines will increase frequencies on the KUL-Bangkok (BKK) route from daily to 2X-daily. On the same date, KUL-Phuket (HKT) service will be increased from 1X-weekly to 3X-weekly.

The carrier restarted 1X-weekly KUL-Bali (DPS) service on March 11 and said it has also resumed flights to Australia, with KUL-Sydney (SYD) service set to increase from 5X-weekly to daily from April 1. Also on that date, the carrier’s KUL-Perth (PER) service will increase from 2X-weekly to 5X-weekly.