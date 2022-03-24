Finnair Adds Mumbai To Summer Schedule

Finnair’s newly released 2022 summer season schedule features a new route to Mumbai (BOM), as well as a number of routes to be temporarily dropped because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting airspace closures.

The BOM route broadens the oneworld member's presence in India, where it already serves Delhi (DEL). Tickets for the new Helsinki (HEL)-BOM route will go on sale from April 5, but a specific date for the route launch was not provided.

The HEL-BOM route will be operated 3X-weekly. BOM will become the eighth Asian destination Finnair serves. Other cities in Asia served by Finnair include Bangkok (BKK), DEL, Singapore (SIN), Tokyo Narita (NRT), Seoul Incheon (ICN), Shanghai (PVG)) and Hong Kong (HKG).

Meanwhile, the carrier has suspended Japan service–aside from flights to NRT–for the summer season, citing airspace closures. Finnair is also pushing back the launch of flights between HEL and Busan (PUS) in South Korea to after the summer season.

Finnair resumed flying to NRT from March 9 after suspending service late last month following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The route, being operated 4X-weekly, now avoids Russian airspace, increasing the flying time from 9 hr. 30 min. to 13 hr.

Finnair this summer had originally been scheduled to serve NRT as well as the Japanese destinations of Fukuoka (FUK), Nagoya (NGO), Osaka (KIX), Sapporo (CTS) and Tokyo Haneda (HND) with a total of 37 weekly flights.

“Summer sees us increasing [total] flights to over 300 daily flights,” Finnair chief commercial officer Ole Orvér said. “We continue to serve our key Asian destinations despite the longer routings caused by Russian airspace closure, and also have an excellent offering in Europe and North America.”

Finnair will launch a new HEL-Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) route, to be served 4X-weekly, on March 27. A 3X-weekly HEL-Seattle (SEA) service starts on June 1.