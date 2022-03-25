Europe, China To Increase Cooperation On Aviation Environmental Issues

Representatives from European and Chinese aviation bodies have identified areas of mutual interest regarding sustainable aviation as part of an ongoing cooperation project.

At a Sustainable Aviation Strategies Overview in Europe and China workshop held this week, members of the European Commission, EASA and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) met representatives of industry and academia to kick start renewed cooperation on sustainability. The workshop gave participants the opportunity to share information on environmental programs and identify areas of mutual interest and future cooperation.

Measures discussed included aviation carbon market developments, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft and ICAO environmental protection standards.

The event was organized as part of the second EU-China Aviation Partnership Project (APP). The three-year project, which runs until 2024, is managed by EASA. European industry, EU organizations and EU national aviation authorities all contribute expertise to the effort, exchanging information on aviation trends and technologies.

Cooperation will increase focus on certain topics covered during the first EU-China APP and explore new possible areas of exchange.

The APP’s aims include strengthening institutional relations, deepening dialogue and cooperation between aviation authorities, encouraging regional cooperation and supporting implementation of aviation agreements.

There is also an emphasis on increasing awareness of aviation safety best practices, promoting EU standards, raising environmental protection efforts and encouraging climate action.

The project allows the EU to continue and intensify cooperation with China as previously implemented through the first EU-China APP.

This week’s meeting was the first in a series of workshops that will focus on sustainable aviation strategies. Coming workshops already planned for 2022 will concentrate on creating synergies and strengthen cooperation in the area of SAFs.