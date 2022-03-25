Frontier Airlines Connects Orlando To Puerto Rico’s West Coast

US ULCC Frontier Airlines launched service this week between Orlando (MCO) and Aguadilla (BQN) in Puerto Rico.

Denver (DEN)-based Frontier said it will operate the MCO-BQN route 3X- to 4X-weekly. BQN is Frontier’s 13th route connecting the mainland US and Puerto Rico.

MCO has increasingly become a focal point of Frontier's network. The ULCC described Aguadilla as “a charming town on Puerto Rico’s western coast known for its stunning beaches and engaging attractions.”

Frontier international sales manager Alfredo Gonzalez added: “Our new service to Aguadilla further bolsters our growing commitment to Puerto Rico.”

Brad Dean, CEO of the tourism organization Discover Puerto Rico, said: “We’re thrilled about the addition of Frontier’s new route connecting Orlando and Aguadilla to our already expansive list of nonstop routes to Puerto Rico. This new flight will benefit our diaspora immensely, and will allow Orlando residents, and those with connecting flights, to easily explore our island’s west coast.”

Puerto Rico Tourism Company executive director Carlos Mercado Santiago noted that “the government of Puerto Rico continues to work on expanding the air access options [at] all the airports on our island while remaining committed to increasing economic activity from the tourism industry within all regions of Puerto Rico.”

He added: “This new route positions our island as an even more attractive and accessible destination to visit, while contributing to the creation of new jobs in the western region.”