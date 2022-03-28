JetBlue Airways Adds Kansas City, Milwaukee To Network 

JetBlue Airways has launched new service to two midwest US cities from both Boston ({{BOS) and New York Kennedy (JFK).

The carrier said it has started operating flights from JFK and BOS to Kansas City (MCI), Missouri and Milwaukee (MKE), Wisconsin. All four routes are daily and will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft. MCI and MKE become new points on JetBlue’s route map.

JFK-based JetBlue said the new routes are part of the airline’s Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines. The US Justice Department (DOJ) is suing to block the alliance on antitrust grounds.

JetBlue said the added routes expand “the airline’s presence in the midwest, while diversifying and advancing its New York and Boston focus city strategy … In 2022, the NEA will offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York’s three major airports and 200 daily departures from Boston.”

JetBlue VP-network planning Andrea Lusso said growing the carrier’s “route map will help diversify our markets, support our northeast growth strategy and give our customers more travel options.”

The airline said in a statement that “Kansas City is a cosmopolitan, cultural metropolitan area of two million people,” adding: “Many know and love the destination for its world-famous barbecue, sultry jazz, world-champion sports and romantic fountains, all which can be experienced throughout the metro area in addition to its trademark midwestern hospitality.”

JetBlue noted that MCI draws passengers from four states: Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The airport is in the midst of constructing a new $1.5 billion, 39-gate terminal scheduled to open in March 2023.

Regarding the other new city added to the airline’s network, JetBlus said: “Milwaukee offers an exceptional blend of stunning natural beauty, big city arts and entertainment, and midwest charm … Milwaukee is a city of colorful, walk-around neighborhoods, acclaimed culinary scene, and entrepreneurial spirit.”