Oman’s SalamAir To Commence Service To Four Indian Cities

Omani LCC SalamAir will launch four new routes to India in April and is developing plans to open a fifth new route to the country later this year.

Starting April 3, the carrier will operate flights from Oman's capital Muscat (MCT) to Indian cities Jaipur (JAI), Lucknow (LKO) and Trivandrum (TRV). On the same date, SalamAir will commence flights between Salalah (SLL) in Oman and Calicut (CCJ) in India.

The MCT-JAI and MCT-TRV routes will be flown 6X-weekly. The MCT-LKO route will be operated 2X-daily. SalamAir will operate the SLL-CCJ route 2X-weekly.

Additionally, CEO Mohamed Ahmed said SalamAir plans to introduce service between Suhar (OHS) in Oman and CCJ. “The groundwork for these flights is currently being done to have four flights a week on this route, [the start date for] which we hope to announce soon,” he said.

SalamAir noted it had been operating the SSL-CCJ route on a limited basis under a COVID-19 “travel bubble” arrangement between Oman and India.

“These routes will cater to the expat population, business travelers and tourists,” Ahmed said in a statement, adding: “While Oman is home to a large Indian community, India is one of the top trading partners of Oman.”

Ahmed said the Indian routes are enabled by SalamAir’s cooperation agreement with Oman Air signed in 2020. That partnership was deepened earlier this month when the two Omani airlines announced plans to align networks in and out of Oman.

SalamAir operates a fleet comprising six Airbus A320neos and two A321neos.