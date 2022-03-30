Flair To Launch Arizona Routes

Flair Airlines is planning to launch five seasonal routes to Tucson (TUS) in the US state of Arizona as part of a new partnership with the city’s airport and tourist board.

During the winter 2022/23 season, the Edmonton-based carrier intends to overnight an aircraft in Tucson and serve the destination from five points in Canada.

Service will be offered from Edmonton (YEG), Fort McMurray (YMM), Lethbridge (YQL), Prince George (YXS), and Windsor (YQG). The flights will become the sole routes connecting Tucson and Canada.

“For too long, many communities in Canada have been without service to warm weather destinations. Flair is looking forward to stimulating new demand,” Flair CCO Garth Lund said.

“With consistent service for years to come, we think this is the beginning of an excellent yearly tradition for Canadians.”

The airline said the routes follow a new long-term partnership agreement with Tucson International and Visit Tucson.

Danette Bewley, president and CEO of Tucson Airport Authority, claimed there is “tremendous added economic potential” for Southern Arizonans and Canadians to develop new connections and relationships.

She added: “Not only have we found a way to achieve a long-time goal of adding nonstop flights to and from Canada, TUS will be the only Arizona—or US, for that matter—destination from four of those airports.”

Until now, Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) and Phoenix Mesa Gateway (AZA) have been the sole points in Arizona to receive scheduled service from destinations in Canada.

Tucson is currently served by seven carriers and has only domestic flights. During March 2022, OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that American Airlines is the largest operator from the airport with a 33% share of all departure seats. Southwest Airlines is second with a 25.1% share, followed by Delta Air Lines with 18.3%.

Flair has expanded its footprint in the US market since travel restrictions began to ease, adding routes from Edmonton to Nashville (BNA) and San Francisco (SFO) among others. Flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to New York John F Kennedy (JFK) will begin on April 7, followed by service from YYZ to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) on May 17.

During the northern summer 2022 season, Flair plans to operate 22 transborder routes, offering some 450,000 two-way seats between Canada and the US.