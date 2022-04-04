50 New Routes Starting In April 2022

Routes selects 50 new air services set to start around the world in April 2022, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

United Airlines’ new transatlantic additions feature among the routes starting around the world this month, with the US carrier set to open four connections to destinations in Europe.

Daily flights between Boston Logan (BOS) and London Heathrow (LHR) will be the first to launch on April 14 using Boeing 767-300s, intensifying competition between the two cities.

The route marks an interesting strategy decision by United, which usually relies on its US hub-and-spoke network to feed such intercontinental services. It will compete directly with American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, while JetBlue is also planning to enter the Boston-London market.

Two more United transatlantic routes will start on April 23, linking Chicago O’Hare (ORD)-Zurich (ZRH) and Denver (DEN)-Munich (MUC). The fourth will begin on April 29 between Newark (EWR) and Nice (NCE). Each route will be served daily.

Sticking in the US, Frontier Airlines is resuming service from Chicago Midway (MDW), heightening competition with Southwest Airlines. The ULCC pulled out of the airport seven years ago to focus its efforts on Chicago O’Hare. However, 10 destinations will now be served from MDW, including Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) from April 28.

Canada’s Flair Airlines is also adding four new US routes in April—two from Edmonton (YEG) and two from Toronto Pearson (YYZ). Nashville (BNA) will receive flights from both airports, while the carrier will connect YEG with San Francisco (SFO) and YYZ with New York John F Kennedy (JFK).

Elsewhere, Icelandic startup PLAY is opening a route from Reykjavik Keflavik (KEF) to Baltimore/Washington (BWI), while other new eye-catching services include Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s entry to the Jordanian market and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introducing a new service to Turkey.

Israeli airline Israir will also become the second operator of flights between Israel and Bahrain from April 24, flying twice a week between Tel Aviv (TLV) and Bahrain International (BAH) using Airbus A320s. Gulf Air also connects the destinations after opening a route in 2021.

The launch of flights comes after Bahrain signed a US-sponsored normalization accord with Israel in September 2020.