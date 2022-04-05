Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C April 4, 2022)

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume.

Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Let us know your network news.

April 5

Croatia Airlines is returning to Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) in June. The airline previously served the airport from Zagreb (ZAG) until 2019, and now plans to offer a route from Split (SPU). Flights from SPU will be 2X-weekly on Fridays and Sundays from June 10.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will launch direct services from Nur-Sultan (NQZ) and Almaty (ALA) to Heraklion (HER), the capital of the Greek island of Crete, on June 1. Flights will be operated using Airbus A321LR aircraft on Mondays and Wednesdays from Nur-Sultan, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Almaty. The airline said additional frequencies from both cities are under consideration.

Egyptair will resume direct flights to Mumbai (BOM) in May. OAG data shows the route from Cairo (CAI) will return on May 2, operating four times per week using Boeing 787-800s. Amr Abu El-Enein, chairman and CEO of Egyptair, said the service would “enhance [the carrier’s] existence in the promising Asian markets."

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will increase the frequency of its nonstop service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Sydney (SYD) beginning Dec. 16. The airline will operate 10 flights per week onboard A350-900s. Service departing LAX on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays will be added to the existing daily schedule.

April 4

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is adding two new destinations from Stockholm Arlanda (ARN): to Pärnu (EPU) in Estonia and Tivat (TIV) in Montenegro. Flights to Pärnu start on June 25, operating twice a week until Aug. 16. The Tivat route begins three days later on June 28 and will also operate 2X-weekly through Aug. 11. SAS said it intends to fly more than 200 direct routes from Scandinavia this summer to in excess of 100 destinations. As previously announced, Stockholm and Copenhagen (CPH) will receive new SAS routes to Toronto Pearson (YYZ) from June, operating 4X-weekly from ARN and 3X-weekly from CPH using A321LR aircraft.

Turkish leisure carrier Corendon Airlines has operated its first flight from London Gatwick (LGW) after the inaugural service to Antalya (AYT) took off April 1. The route will operate daily during the northern summer 2022 season. In addition to the Antalya service, the airline also plans to fly to LGW from Bodrum, Crete, Dalaman and Rhodes. “We are also planning to increase to many other popular UK holiday destinations in the following seasons,” Corendon Airlines UK commercial representative Paul Riches said.

Aeromexico is opening a third route from Mexico City’s new Felipe Ángeles International (NLU). The carrier plans to offer a 4X-weekly service to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) from May 1. Flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The airline also serves Mérida (MID) and Villahermosa (VSA) from NLU.

Air Arabia is resuming seasonal flights to Bodrum (BJV) and Antalya (AYT) in Turkey from Sharjah (SHJ) starting July 1. The LCC currently serves Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (SAW) from Sharjah, while flights to Istanbul (IST) and Trabzon (TZX) are scheduled to operate from May.

TAP Air Portugal has restarted flying to Porto Alegre (POA) in Brazil. The route from Lisbon (LIS)—the second farthest in its network—will operate 3X-weekly and increases the number of Portugal-Brazil services offered by the airline this summer to 73 per week.