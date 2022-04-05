ITA Expands Summer Domestic Network

Italian flag-carrier ITA Airways is growing its domestic network from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Milan Linate (LIN) with the addition of six routes to points in Sardinia.

The new services will see the Alitalia successor link the Rome and Milan airports with Alghero (AHO), Cagliari (CAG) and Olbia (OLB), starting on May 15.

Flights to Alghero and Olbia will initially be 3X-daily, rising to 4X-daily on LIN-OLB in June and on FCO-OLB in July. Rome-Cagliari will be 7X-daily, dropping to 6X-daily in November, while Milan-Cagliari will be 4X-daily, rising to 5X-daily in July and 6X-daily in August.

“With these operations, ITA Airways will guarantee daily flights with Sardinia on all six main routes, thus ensuring mobility and connectivity with domestic, international and intercontinental destinations,” the carrier said in a statement.

“ITA Airways will continue to work together with all stakeholders involved to allow this operation to represent an opportunity to enhance the business in the long-term.”

The domestic expansion comes days after the airline launched its first intercontinental flights from Milan Malpensa (MXP), connecting the city with New York John F Kennedy (JFK).

Flights started on April 2, operating five times per week using a three-class Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

This route has joined ITA’s existing services between Rome Fiumicino and New York JFK, as well as links from Rome to Miami (MIA) and Boston (BOS) which launched in March.

Earlier this week, the carrier also signed an aircraft lease agreement with Irish lessor AerCap, covering 10 A320neos and two A330neos. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024.