Corendon Airlines Starts Service From Copenhagen, Billund

Turkish leisure carrier Corendon Airlines is entering the Danish market with a slew of routes from Copenhagen (CPH) and Billund (BLL) to southern European sun destinations.

The airline, an all-Boeing 737-800 operator, said the new summer season offerings from Denmark will commence on April 8. From both CPH and BLL, Corendon will operate service to its Antalya (AYT) base, the Turkish resort city on the Mediterranean where it is the fifth-largest carrier behind Turkish Airlines, SunExpress, Pegasus Airlines and charter airline AZUR Air.

Other routes from CPH to Turkey will include service to Bodrum (BJV) and Izmir (ADB) on the Aegean coast and Gazipasa (GZP) on the Mediterranean. Corendon will also fly from CPH to Turkish destinations Dalman (DLM) and Konya (KYA).

From BLL, the airline will operate flights to AYT, BJV and GZP.

Greek destinations Chania (CHQ), Heraklion (HER), Kos (KGS) and Rhodes (RHO) will all be served from both CPH and BLL.

From Copenhagen, the airline will fly to Gran Canaria (LPA)) and Tenerife (TFS) in the Canary Islands. Other Spanish destinations from CPH include Ibiza (IBZ)) and Mallorca (PMI). Corendon will also fly to PMI from Billund.

On April 1, Corendon operated its first flight on a new AYT-London Gatwick (LGW) route.