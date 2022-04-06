Aer Lingus Adds Back Service To Three More US Cities

Aer Lingus is ramping up transatlantic flying by resuming three more routes to the US during its summer season schedule.

The Irish carrier will restart flights from Dublin (DUB) to Philadelphia (PHL) from April 7 with 6X-weekly service, rising to daily in May. Aer Lingus will restore daily service on the DUB-Los Angeles (LAX) route from May 12 and 5X-weekly service on the DUB-Seattle (SEA) route from July 7.

The PHI route will be flown with an Airbus A321LR, while A330s will be deployed on the LAX and SEA services.

Aer Lingus will also start a second daily flight between DUB and Washington Dulles (IAD) from June 9, marking the first time Aer Lingus has operated 2X-daily service to IAD. Chicago O’Hare (ORD) will see a second frequency, to be operated 5X-weekly, to complement current daily service on the route from DUB.

Aer Lingus noted that it will be the only airline providing nonstop service between Ireland and the US west coast with its flights to LAX, San Francisco (SFO) and SEA.

“Aer Lingus is fully committed to connecting Ireland to North America,” executive VP of US operations Bill Byrne said in a statement. “We are delighted to be building back our connectivity this year … This summer marks an exciting period for us as we welcome back so many much-loved US destinations for the first time since March 2020, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Seattle, as well as greater frequency on our Chicago and Washington [Dulles] services.’’

In March, the airline restarted daily service from Shannon (SNN) in Ireland to Boston (BOS) and New York Kennedy (JFK). Both routes are being operated with A321LR aircraft.

The airline also plans to resume service between Dublin and Miami (MIA) in October 2022.