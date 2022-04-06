AirAsia X Rebuilding Network After Two-Year Grounding

AirAsia X plans to resume service on two key routes as the carrier restarts flying after a lengthy grounding caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malaysia-based medium and long-haul LCC subsidiary of AirAsia Group plans to add back service on the Kuala Lumpur ( KUL )-Seoul Incheon ( ICN ) and KUL-New Delhi ( DEL ) routes from April 20. The services will be flown using Airbus A330 aircraft.

The ICN route will be operated 1X-weekly, while the DEL service will be operated 2X-weekly. Both routes were grounded for two years as the LCC ceased operations during the pandemic.

AirAsia X began resuming service in February with the relaunch of flights between KUL and Sydney (SYD).

The carrier said the reopening of Malaysia’s borders on April 1 provides a big boost.

“After two long years, we are thrilled to return to the skies once again with the best value airfares for medium-haul travel,” AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said in a statement. “Now that the world is finally opening up, we are gradually resuming flights to our key markets, starting with Sydney recently and now also to South Korea and India, with more popular destinations to be announced soon.”