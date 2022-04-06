Viva Air Cleared For Buenos Aires Routes

Colombian ULCC Viva Air has been given the green light by Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) to commence scheduled service to the country.

Approval has been granted for seven flights per week to the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires from both Bogotá (BOG) and Medellín (MDE).

ANAC said approval has been authorized under a bilateral air services agreement between Argentina and Colombia signed in February 2018. The pact saw the number of weekly flights allowed by carriers between Bogota and Buenos Aires increase to 21.

Additionally, approval was also given for airlines to operate up to 7X-weekly flights between regional points in Colombia and Argentina.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, the market between the two Latin America nations is currently served by two carriers.

Aerolineas Argentinas operates from Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini (EZE) to Bogota five times per week, as well as 1X-weekly between EZE and Cali (CLO). Colombian flag-carrier Avianca also serves EZE-BOG with double-daily flights.

If Viva enters the market as planned, the expansion will further increase the ULCC’s footprint as it seeks to challenge legacy carriers on inter-regional routes.

The airline launched its first international flights to Peru and the US in July 2018, before adding destinations in Mexico in June 2021. Flights to the Dominican Republic followed in March 2022—connecting Medellín with Punta Cana (PUJ)—and the carrier intends to start flying to Brazil in June 2022.