Startup Canada Jetlines Plans Summer Launch

Leisure-focused startup Canada Jetlines said it will launch operations this summer, adding another new entrant to the Canadian market.

The airline did not reveal specific routes but said its operations will be based at Toronto Pearson (YYZ). Canada Jetlines will operate an all-Airbus A320 fleet on domestic routes as well as to international destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and the US, the airline said.

Initial flying will be charter operations. The carrier has previously indicated Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) will be served.

The planned start is much delayed. The carrier’s most recent failed launch had been targeted for 2019, but Canada Jetlines dropped those plans after failing to secure necessary financing. The prior plan had been to use Vancouver (YVR) as the airline’s base.

“This is an exciting day for Canada Jetlines as we name Toronto Pearson as our primary travel hub, in preparation for summer service,” CEO Eddy Doyle said in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to better service both domestic and international travelers to and from Canada’s busiest airport. We are optimistic for the future of Canada Jetlines and aim to strengthen the aviation industry in Toronto and beyond, increasing job opportunities and economic growth in the region.”

Lynx Air, another Canadian startup that launched April 7, will also operate flights out of YYZ. Lynx’s main base is Calgary (YYC).