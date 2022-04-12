Canada’s Air Transat Restoring Flights To France

Canadian leisure airline Air Transat will expand flying to France beyond Paris with the relaunch of service to six French cities by May 3.

The Montreal (YUL)-based carrier is also ramping up service to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), having resumed flights from Quebec City (YQB) on April 10. Air Transat will also add back its Toronto Pearson (YYZ)-CDG service from May 3. The YQB-CDG route is being operated 3X-weekly, while the YYZ-CDG route will be flown 4X-weekly.

Additionally, Air Transat in May will double frequencies on its existing YUL-CDG service to 14X-weekly.

Even as service to CDG is increasing, the carrier pointed to the relaunch of flights from Montreal to other French cities as evidence of its French route map returning to normalcy. Air Transat restarted service between YUL and Marseille (MRS) from April 8 with 5X-weekly flights. Service from YUL to Lyon (LYS) will return from April 25 with 4X-weekly flights.

During the week of May 2, Air Transat will open service from YUL to Bordeaux (BOD), Nantes (NTE), Nice (NCE)) and Toulouse (TLS). BOD and TLS will be served 4X-weekly, while NTE will be served 3X-weekly and NCE 2X-weekly.

"We are very pleased to resume our flights to France's regions,” Air Transat chief sales and marketing officer Joseph Adamo said. “These routes—most of which we operate exclusively—have been an integral part of our flight program for many years … The ties between Canada and France are very valuable and as our global recovery picks up speed, we look forward to meeting the significant latent demand.”