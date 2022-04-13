Romanian Startup AirConnect Plans June Launch

New Romanian regional airline AirConnect is planning to launch this summer, deploying ATR 72s on domestic and leisure routes.

Bucharest Otopeni (OTP)-based AirConnect, which is being set up by five private investors, is aiming to become one of the most significant turboprop operators in the region. “The company starts operations in June 2022, offering domestic flights in Romania, connecting regional airports with nearby hubs and holiday [charter] flights,” AirConnect said April 11.

Leisure routes will include services from Romanian regional airports to destinations in Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro and Turkey, AirConnect said.

AirConnect’s website shows an aircraft in a predominantly white livery, with a red tail, white geometric logo and gray detailing. Around a month ago, the startup began hiring ATR 42 and 72 pilots and cabin crew.

Tudor Zamfir Constantinescu was appointed as AirConnect CEO in December 2021. He previously was CCO at Romanian carriers Animawings and Blue Air.

“We are a new and highly ambitious airline,” AirConnect COO Florin Necula said.