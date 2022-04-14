Etihad, JetBlue Seek To Deepen Codeshare Partnership

Etihad Airways has applied to the US Transportation Department (DOT) to broaden the scope of its codeshare partnership with New York-based JetBlue Airways.

The airlines began a codeshare agreement eight years ago. Etihad placed its EY code on certain flights operated by JetBlue within the US, as well as to international destinations including Aguadilla (BNQ), Aruba (AUA) and San Juan (SJU).

Now, Etihad has requested that JetBlue be given the authority to place its B6 code on flights operated by Etihad between points in the US and Abu Dhabi (AUH), as well as to destinations beyond the Gulf carrier’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) hub.

Initially, JetBlue would place its code on Etihad services between AUH and Chicago O’Hare (ORD), as well as between AUH and New York John F Kennedy (JFK).

“Etihad intends to begin this codeshare service as soon as possible and respectfully requests expedited approval of this application,” the airline said in a filing to the DOT.

“The codeshare authorization requested herein is fully consistent with the applicable open skies air transport agreement currently in place between the US and the UAE, as well as with the public interest.”