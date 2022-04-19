Frontier Adds Las Vegas Route To Colorado Regional Airport

ULCC Frontier Airlines is dropping a planned route between Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Durango (DRO) in Colorado, but is also restoring a route to DRO from Las Vegas (LAS).

The mixed bag of news for DRO comes as regional airports in the US struggle to maintain scheduled commercial service in the face of a growing pilot shortage. The DRO-LAS route is slated to be operated 2X-weekly from June 9. Frontier will use an Airbus A320 configured to carry 180 passengers on the route.

Frontier also operates to Denver (DEN), its base airport, from DRO–a route on which it competes directly with United Airlines. American Airlines operates to its DFW and Phoenix (PHX) hubs from DRO.

Frontier was also planning to launch flights between DFW and DRO from May 28. But that route has been removed from the airline’s schedule, according to DRO.

“Airlines routinely adjust their network strategy in response to passenger demand, and we will work closely with our partner in Frontier Airlines as they continue to offer low fares and nonstop flights from Durango,” DRO Director of Aviation Tony Vicari said in a statement. “The restoration of Las Vegas service by Frontier Airlines further enhances the route network available for travelers in southwest Colorado.”

Frontier is in the process of attempting to merge with fellow ULCC Spirit Airlines, but is competing with JetBlue Airways to acquire the Florida carrier.