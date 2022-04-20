Emirates Beefs Up Dubai-Algiers Route

Emirates Airline will be doubling the frequency of flights it operates between Dubai (DXB) and Algiers (ALG) from 2X- to 4X-weekly from May 1, citing increasing demand.

Growing traffic on the route means that the Dubai-based carrier will no longer operate the return ALG-DXB flight via Tunis (TUN) in Tunisia, a measure instituted last November when passenger numbers were still limited. The airline said it aimed to further increase its frequencies to the Algerian capital in coming months.

Emirates will operate the service with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The added flights will operate on Saturdays and Sundays; the current flights operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"We have seen a marked increase in passenger demand to and from Algiers, especially to Dubai and onwards to other destinations that are gradually opening or easing their restrictions across our network,” Emirates manager-Algeria Omar Alhemeiri said.

He added: “We hope that by increasing our frequency into Algeria, we are able to support traffic flows in and out of the country as it continues its post-pandemic economic recovery ... We look forward to boosting our services further in the future to provide better travel options for our customers as they take to the skies again."