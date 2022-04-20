Sweden’s BRA Experiments With Summer Service On Winter Route

Swedish regional carrier Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) is adding a summer domestic route to a relatively new airport in Sweden known for winter activity.

The carrier, which began operations in 2016, will fly from Ängelholm Helsingborg Airport (AGH) to Scandinavian Mountains Airport (SCR) serving Mulang-Sälen. SCR opened in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Europe. It is the airport provides access to a major ski resort on the Sweden-Norway border.

The resort’s marketing team is making what BRA describes as a “historically large investment” to attract visitors over the summer period when skiing is not available. Cycling, hiking and a range of children’s activities are being promoted.

BRA, based on current plans, is just sampling the AGH-SCR route as a summer service, flying it 2X-weekly from July 6-26.

Overall, BRA estimates demand for travel will continue to increase gradually over the summer. The new route to SCR will be added to a similar summer sector from AGH to Visby (VBY), a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea popular with vacationers.

“We see a great demand for holiday opportunities in Sweden,” BRA commercial manager Martin Erkenborn said. “We have had a record-breaking winter with four [nonstop] routes to the new, fine airport in Sälen, so it feels extra fun that we can get started again already this summer with this route.”