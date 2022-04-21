EgyptAir Returns To Benghazi With Boeing 737 Flights

EgyptAir has resumed flights between its Cairo (CAI) hub and Benghazi (BEN) in Libya after an eight-year hiatus.

The first flight, operated by a Boeing 737-800, arrived at the eastern Libyan city on April 18. EgyptAir intends to fly the route daily.

Benghazi is the second-largest city in Libya, with an estimated population of 630,000.

EgyptAir’s decision to restore service on the route is partly attributable to the carrier’s policy of increasing its services on the African continent and partly to serve the large number of Egyptians working and residing in Libya, CEO Amr Abu El-Enein said.