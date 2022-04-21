Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Add Prague And Vienna To Network

Kuwaiti LCC Jazeera Airways is expanding the list of European destinations on its route roster with the launch of two new routes in its summer season schedule.

The carrier plans to start service from Kuwait City (KWI) to Vienna (VIE) from June 2, while its initial flight to Prague (PRG) will take place June 5, the airline said in an April 20 statement. Both European capitals will be served 2X-weekly.

The airline has previously announced plans to fly to London Heathrow (LHR) starting in June.

Like most airlines, Jazeera has reported a strong return of traffic since early this year with the gradual easing of travel restrictions and anticipates this expansion continuing over the coming months.

“Demand for unique tourist destinations is very high following two years of travel restrictions,” Jazeera CEO Rohit Ramachandran said. Kuwait had some of the strictest travel regulations in the Middle East, with KWI effectively closed for several months except for freight and humanitarian flights.

The small, oil-rich emirate has a wealthy population with a propensity for foreign travel. Kuwaitis like to escape the country’s blistering summer temperatures to travel to cooler cities, such as those in Europe.