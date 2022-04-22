Flydubai To Resume Service To Eighth Saudi City

Dubai (DXB)-based LCC flydubai plans to restore flights to Gassim (ELQ) in Saudi Arabia from May 1.

The resumption of daily service between DXB and ELQ brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in Saudi Arabia to eight.

Gassim will join existing flydubai flights to Saudi cities Al-’Ula (ULH), Dammam (DMM), Jeddah (JED), Madinah (MED), Riyadh (RUH), Taif (TIF) and Yanbu YNB). The latest route to relaunch was DXB-TIF, which the airline started flying again on April 15.

Flights to ELQ will operate daily from DXB’s Terminal 2 until May 9. From then until June 22, the service will temporarily operate from Dubai World Central (DWC) during a major refurbishment of DXB’s northern runway.

Flights to Gassim will resume from DXB from June 23. Flydubai will operate Boeing 737-800s or 737 MAXs on the route.