Air Serbia Adds Third Spain Destination, Eyes Fourth

Air Serbia has launched service from the Serbian capital Belgrade (BEG) to Valencia (VLC) in Spain.

The route marks the first time the Balkan carrier has operated into the southeastern Spanish city. It will be operated 2X-weekly.

The Serbian flag carrier will use Airbus A320s on the route. Until the end of May, the service will be conducted on Wednesdays and Saturdays, switching to Thursdays and Sundays in early June.

BEG is Air Serbia’s third Spanish destination. It already serves Madrid (MAD and Barcelona (BCN).

The carrier aims to launch 2X-weekly seasonal flights from BEG to Palma de Mallorca (PMI) between June 11 to October 29.

“We are convinced that this will contribute to better connectivity and development of commercial and tourist activities between our two countries,” Air Serbia’s GM for commercial and strategy Boško Rupić said. “Spain is a traditionally interesting market for our passengers and a very popular summer holiday destination, and this is further evidenced by high demand and good load factor on flights toward all our destinations in this Mediterranean country in the coming period.”