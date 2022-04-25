AirBaltic To Add Amsterdam To Offerings From New Finnish Base

Latvian carrier airBaltic will launch 2X-weekly service between Tampere (TMP) in Finland and Amsterdam (AMS) from June 1.

The service will be flown using an Airbus A220-300 based at TMP. The route will be operated out of airBaltic’s latest aircraft base, located in the southwestern Finnish city.

The TMP base, the carrier’s fourth, is the first for airBaltic outside of the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The airline has already announced that it will offer flights from Tampere starting May 1 to: Copenhagen (CPH), Frankfurt (FRA), Malaga (AGP in Spain, Munich (MUC), Oslo (OSL) and the Greek island Rhodes (RHO).

AirBaltic has operated the Riga (RIX)-TMP route since March 2017. The carrier noted that passengers can connect to 70 destinations via airBaltic from RIX.