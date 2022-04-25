Aerolineas Argentinas Targets Inbound Tourism From Brazil

Aerolineas Argentinas is launching two new routes to São Paulo’s Guarulhos International (GRU), linking the city with popular tourist destinations in Argentina.

During the winter season in the southern hemisphere, the airline intends to fly to the Brazilian city from Malvinas Argentinas Ushuaia International (USH) and Aviador Campos (CPC) in San Martín de los Andes.

Both routes will have two weekly frequencies, connecting USH-GRU on Mondays and Fridays from July 11 and CPC-GRU on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 13.

Ushuaia is Argentina’s southernmost city and the capital of the Tierra del Fuego, while San Martín de los Andes is a town in northwest Patagonia, known as a gateway to the forested Lanín National Park.

Both routes are designed to appeal to leisure travelers—both from Brazil and long-haul passengers connecting through GRU. The São Paulo airport is served by a number of Aerolineas Argentinas’ SkyTeam alliance partners, including Air France, KLM and Air Europa.

Aerolineas Argentinas CEO Pablo Ceriani said the two new routes were part of a strategy to increase inbound tourism, with Brazil a key target market.

“These flights are possible thanks to the joint work and the good understanding we have had with the local authorities,” he added. “We are sure that they will make the winter season as successful as the summer season was.”

Aerolineas Argentinas currently serves São Paulo from Buenos Aires Aeroparque J. Newbery (AEP) with three flights per day. However, by July the carrier intends to increase frequencies to 4X-daily, as well as resuming daily service from Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini (EZE).

In addition, two more routes are being opened from Salta (SLA) and San Carlos de Bariloche (BRC), operating 3X-weekly and 4X-weekly respectively.

By late July, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that the airline will therefore be offering 46 flights per week from six airports in Argentina to São Paulo. This compares with 28 weekly flights during July 2019 when one route from EZE to GRU was available.

Aerolineas Argentinas will be the sole carrier flying to São Paulo from Ushuaia, San Martín de los Andes, Salta and San Carlos de Bariloche.