Washington Dulles Seeks FAA Funds To Build New Regional Concourse

Washington Dulles (IAD) is proposing the construction of a new 14-gate concourse for regional airline flights.

Passengers mostly board regional flights at IAD by going outdoors to the tarmac to access aircraft via stairs. “This new concourse would represent a major improvement in the passenger experience at the regional gates,” Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) president and CEO Jack Potter said in a statement, adding that the proposed project is “the first step in a long-term strategy to expand and enhance the facilities and services at Dulles International Airport as we look toward the future.”

To finance the concourse, MWAA, which runs both IAD and Washington National (DCA), has applied to FAA for a grant under the infrastructure legislation passed last year by the US Congress. It is also in discussions with United Airlines, which operates a key hub at IAD, regarding planning and financing.

“The [FAA grant] application seeks $230 million to begin development of the 400,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to ultimately cost between $500 million and $800 million,” MWAA said. “The Airports Authority is working with United Airlines, the largest carrier serving Dulles, and other airlines in planning the design, funding and construction of the new concourse.”

United VP-corporate real estate Nathan Lopp said the airline “recognizes the critical importance this new concourse will serve,” adding: “We strongly encourage the Federal Aviation Administration to approve MWAA's grant application.”

The proposal tracks with the project MWAA completed last year at DCA, where it opened a new 14-gate concourse for regional flights. Like IAD, DCA passengers—prior to the new concourse going on line—often had to go outside to the tarmac to board regional airline flights.